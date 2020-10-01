California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,436 Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Livent worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth $798,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Livent by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Livent by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,853,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 410,446 shares during the period.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

LTHM opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. Livent Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.23.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. Livent had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livent Corporation will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

