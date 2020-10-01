Fmr LLC Has $760.14 Million Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,573 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SYNNEX worth $760,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 120,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,374,000 after buying an additional 51,691 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 582.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 59,624 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,827,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,908,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 118,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 59,336 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $635,861.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,243.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $568,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,987 shares of company stock worth $4,729,703. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $140.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.59 and its 200-day moving average is $106.52. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.71.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

