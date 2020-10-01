South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,018 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in South State were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of South State by 34.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 8.7% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 43.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in South State in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in South State by 388.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South State stock opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63. South State Corp has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that South State Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.