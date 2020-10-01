G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of G-III Apparel Group worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 311,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 43,059 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 638,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 46,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIII. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $633.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

