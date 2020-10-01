Sei Investments Co. Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLL. BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

COLL stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $718.83 million, a PE ratio of -2,082.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

