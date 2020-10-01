13,581 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 22.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,201,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after acquiring an additional 946,901 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $7,751,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 19,016.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 528,670 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $5,065,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,164.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.84. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. Analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

