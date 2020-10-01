Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth about $2,111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1,070.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

WD stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.90. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $252.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JMP Securities raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $474,834.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 165,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,657,031.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $442,759.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 157,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,826,463.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

