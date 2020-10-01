19,700 Shares in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $467,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 253,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 44.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

SEAS stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $281,955.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEAS. Citigroup upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

