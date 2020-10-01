Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,239,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,045,000 after buying an additional 121,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,174,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,746,000 after buying an additional 147,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 98,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,325.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 883,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 821,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 25,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $322,587.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $17.41 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

