4,558 Shares in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 25.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

TMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tompkins Financial from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

TMP opened at $56.81 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $73.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

