Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 15,453 Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,453 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth $912,000. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 41,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 391.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 50,248 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 576,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

INOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,516,370.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $108,003.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,412.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,668 shares of company stock valued at $719,303 in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.