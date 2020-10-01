Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 15,453 Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,453 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth $912,000. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 41,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 391.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 50,248 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 576,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $26.96.
INOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.
In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,516,370.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $108,003.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,412.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,668 shares of company stock valued at $719,303 in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Inovalon Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.