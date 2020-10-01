Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $298,000 in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37. BioTelemetry Inc has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 17.68%. On average, analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BEAT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

