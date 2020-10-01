Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $299,000 in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BATRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,018,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 979,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,676,000 after acquiring an additional 27,665 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 726,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares during the period. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,522,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

Shares of BATRK opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $838.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on BATRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.