Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 5,600 Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Workiva by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Workiva by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 121,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Workiva by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Workiva by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WK. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Workiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

In related news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,240,283.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 28,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,585,747.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,548. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. Workiva Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $61.50.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Workiva Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

