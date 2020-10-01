Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 69,064 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,064 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRG. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE KRG opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $975.22 million, a PE ratio of -96.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

