Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,117 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,117 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of CVB Financial worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVBF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 82.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after acquiring an additional 920,736 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $17,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $6,981,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,634,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after acquiring an additional 275,624 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,079,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,851,000 after acquiring an additional 272,297 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.61. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.07 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

