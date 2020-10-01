Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,915 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Kforce worth $11,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Kforce by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Kforce by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 19,428 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kforce by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 207,738 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kforce alerts:

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KFRC stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $706.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.48. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $343.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.79 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

KFRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair raised Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.