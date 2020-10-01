Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 964,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,441 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $11,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 63,500 shares of company stock worth $935,285 in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.