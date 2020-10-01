Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,874,651 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,914 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,874,651 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3,520.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,919 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 53,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.4914 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oddo Bhf raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

