Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Position Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 250,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CL King upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $102.25.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.