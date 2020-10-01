Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 72,412 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,412 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.97% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $11,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 327.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.35 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $617.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 22.78%. Analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William H. Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $35,723.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 411,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,227.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

