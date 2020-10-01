Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,519 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,609 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $19.38 on Thursday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $261.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

