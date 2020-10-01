Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.69 Million Stock Position in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187,112 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SINA were worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in SINA during the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SINA during the first quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SINA by 58.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SINA by 477.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SINA during the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

SINA stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18. SINA Corp has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.45 and a beta of 1.18.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. SINA had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $507.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SINA Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SINA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

