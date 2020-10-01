Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 45.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 247.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,382 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter valued at $1,963,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 36,861 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSE opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $981.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.95. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $136,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSE. ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

