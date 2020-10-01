Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIMC. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $154,498.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,091.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $126,901.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,287 shares of company stock worth $491,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

