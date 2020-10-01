Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Proto Labs worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Proto Labs by 60.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Proto Labs stock opened at $129.50 on Thursday. Proto Labs Inc has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $2,787,550.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,772.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $3,020,123 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

