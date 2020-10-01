Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,947 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $12,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEIS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after buying an additional 73,557 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at $12,788,089.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

