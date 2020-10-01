Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,120 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Acuity Brands worth $12,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $272,961,000 after purchasing an additional 355,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,377,000 after purchasing an additional 170,452 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 701,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,180,000 after purchasing an additional 363,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 594,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,947,000 after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYI opened at $102.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.08. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $143.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

