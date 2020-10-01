Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,637 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $12,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 548.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In other news, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $75,342.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,342.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $103,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,796.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,391,898 shares of company stock valued at $96,774,293. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 0.40. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.