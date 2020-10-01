Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 254,313 Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254,313 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of BankUnited worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 183.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.