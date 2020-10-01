Head-To-Head Survey: FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) versus Murphy USA (OTCMKTS:MUSA)

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) and FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Murphy USA and FFP Marketing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA $14.03 billion 0.27 $154.80 million $5.23 24.53 FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Marketing.

Risk & Volatility

Murphy USA has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFP Marketing has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Murphy USA and FFP Marketing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA 0 2 1 0 2.33 FFP Marketing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy USA currently has a consensus target price of $115.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.09%. Given Murphy USA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than FFP Marketing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Murphy USA shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Murphy USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of FFP Marketing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy USA and FFP Marketing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA 2.96% 47.64% 14.39% FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Murphy USA beats FFP Marketing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States. Murphy USA Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

About FFP Marketing

FFP Marketing Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores with gas station. It also retails motor fuel, merchandise, and ancillary products and services at convenience stores, and truck stop. The company operates motor fuel terminal and processing facility. The convenience stores sell groceries, tobacco product, take-out food and beverages, dairy products, and non-food merchandise, such as money order, telephone calling cards, lottery tickets, health and beauty aid, magazines, and motor fuel. The company sells motor fuel on a wholesale basis to independent, regional chain and end user, such as contractors, operators of vehicle fleet, and public utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

