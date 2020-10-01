Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,260 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $12,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOL. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after buying an additional 2,344,779 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after buying an additional 717,638 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $12,296,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $16,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Parahus sold 3,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,250 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $60,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,787 shares in the company, valued at $134,249.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 552,458 shares of company stock worth $23,762,492. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $49.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

