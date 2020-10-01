Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,646,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 284,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Opko Health worth $12,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 27.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Opko Health alerts:

In other Opko Health news, VP Steven D. Rubin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. Opko Health Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opko Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.