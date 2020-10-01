Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,145 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $12,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2,496.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

UNM stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

