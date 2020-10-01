Analyzing Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) and Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inter Parfums and Natura &Co’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter Parfums $713.51 million 1.65 $60.25 million $1.90 19.66 Natura &Co $3.66 billion 3.11 $39.40 million $0.09 202.33

Inter Parfums has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natura &Co. Inter Parfums is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natura &Co, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Inter Parfums and Natura &Co, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter Parfums 0 6 1 0 2.14 Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inter Parfums presently has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.44%. Given Inter Parfums’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than Natura &Co.

Profitability

This table compares Inter Parfums and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter Parfums 6.39% 5.96% 4.55% Natura &Co N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Natura &Co on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Dunhill, Hollister, French Connection, Graff, GUESS, Lily Aldridge, and Oscar de la Renta brand names, as well as under the Intimate and Aziza names. It sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care. It markets its cosmetics under the Natura, Aesop, and The Body Shop brand names through chain stores, electronic commerce, direct selling, and franchises primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

