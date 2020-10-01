Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224,744 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of National Health Investors worth $12,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 108.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 500.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NHI opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.73. National Health Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NHI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

