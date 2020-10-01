Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,564,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 506.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.77. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $56,062.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,068.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $97,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,235 shares of company stock worth $1,690,423 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

