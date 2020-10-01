Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.55 Million Holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,944 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.12% of K12 worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of K12 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in K12 by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in K12 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in K12 by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in K12 by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get K12 alerts:

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. K12 Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.47 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 126,339 shares of K12 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $3,816,701.19. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of K12 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $67,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,998 shares of company stock worth $4,540,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRN shares. Sidoti raised shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

K12 Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.