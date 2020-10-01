Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 52,099 Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,099 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 48,542 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 8.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 26.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 33.6% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 219,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPRE stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $659.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.02 million during the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 20.42%.

In other Third Point Reinsurance news, Director Medhi Mahmud bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

