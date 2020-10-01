Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Laureate Education worth $12,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 47,138 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth $219,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 244.9% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 275,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 195,889 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1,011.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 333,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 48.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of LAUR opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Laureate Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.92). Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

