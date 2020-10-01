Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 42.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,935 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principia Biopharma were worth $12,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Principia Biopharma by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Principia Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

In other Principia Biopharma news, insider Dolca Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $1,201,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher Y. Chai sold 7,500 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $745,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,945.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $4,477,885. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRNB opened at $100.05 on Thursday. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.79. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

