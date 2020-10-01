Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of John Bean Technologies worth $12,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 66.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,362 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 116.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 71.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $91.89 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $119.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day moving average is $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

In other John Bean Technologies news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $29,061.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,146.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,580 shares of company stock worth $882,719. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

