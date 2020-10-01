Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of RLI worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in RLI by 867.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in RLI by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $685,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLI opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.31. RLI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.31 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Research analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

RLI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

