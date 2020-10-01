Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 388,793 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after acquiring an additional 795,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Brinker International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $476,007.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles A. Lousignont sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,766 shares of company stock worth $3,765,469 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $42.72 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. Research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

