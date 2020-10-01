Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 106,937 Shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106,937 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.56% of NOW worth $14,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in NOW by 358.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $496.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.81. NOW Inc has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NOW Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

