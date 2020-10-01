Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 16,183 Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 371,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $12,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 1,898.8% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 480,325 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 308.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 77,904 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $137,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 537,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $266,760.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,964,534.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,334 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

UPLD stock opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Upland Software Inc has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

