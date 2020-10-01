Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,404,175 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 125.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,114,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.27% of Colony Capital worth $14,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLNY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 676,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 110,752 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Colony Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 897,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Colony Capital by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 602,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Colony Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLNY. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of CLNY opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. Colony Capital Inc has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, CFO Jacky Wu acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 629,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,259.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark M. Hedstrom acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 722,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,635.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $582,350. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

