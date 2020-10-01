Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $14,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,644,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.49% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.87) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

