Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $14,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,644,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AGIO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.77.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.49% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.87) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

