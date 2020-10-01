Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Comfort Systems USA worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 207.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,209.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 19,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,039,965.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,064.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,559. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $743.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

FIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.